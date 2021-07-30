Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.41. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

