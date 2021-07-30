Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $24.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.69. The stock had a trading volume of 44,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

