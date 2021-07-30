Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.9% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.02.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.89. 482,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.14. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

