Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 810 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.96. 14,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

