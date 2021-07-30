Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRES. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fresnillo to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 975 ($12.74) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053 ($13.76).

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 820.60 ($10.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,634.17. The firm has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.24.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

