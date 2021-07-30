Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. Barclays set a $13.36 target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,940. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.5164 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

