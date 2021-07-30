Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 260.0% in July

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FMANF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,170. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29.
About Freeman Gold
