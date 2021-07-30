Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 260.0% in July

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FMANF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,170. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

