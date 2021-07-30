Frederic J. Winssinger Sells 926 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of USNA stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.64. 1,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,387. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.