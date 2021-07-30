Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.04

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $14.45. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 1,955,139 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

