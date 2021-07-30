Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.650-$5.850 EPS.

FBHS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.81. 1,047,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,493. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

