Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.78 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBHS. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

FBHS stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

