ForTube Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. ForTube has a market capitalization of $17.46 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ForTube has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ForTube

FOR is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

