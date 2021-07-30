Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%.
Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.
