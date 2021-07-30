Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

FTAI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.