Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE FTAI opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.12.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.