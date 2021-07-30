Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.75. Fluidigm shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 7,168 shares.

FLDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $547.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $4,443,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $3,684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fluidigm by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 673,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fluidigm by 167.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 477,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

