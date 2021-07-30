Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holicity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

OTCMKTS HOLUU opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.51. Holicity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $24.59.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

