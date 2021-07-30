Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $228,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $83.27.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

