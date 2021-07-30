Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,421 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.22% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $5,415,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,131,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JDST opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.65. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.62.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.