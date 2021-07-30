Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 7,861 ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWAY. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 1,466.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

