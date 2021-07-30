Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Trading Up 8.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) were up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $46.05. Approximately 1,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 654,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $799,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69.

About Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

