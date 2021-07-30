Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%.

FBC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,762. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.