Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%.
FBC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,762. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $51.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.
Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.
