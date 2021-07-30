Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -289.28 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 1-year low of $107.98 and a 1-year high of $211.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.24.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

