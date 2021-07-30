Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

FISV opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.70. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

