FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FGROY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.