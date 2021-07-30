First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of MYFW opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $210.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 24.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Western Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 654,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Further Reading: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.