First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 169,139 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

