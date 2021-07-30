First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of FTXR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,946. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 234,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,363,000.

