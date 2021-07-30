First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Position Lessened by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 82,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 418.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 48,449 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 639.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of FDNI stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.