First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%.

FMBH traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

