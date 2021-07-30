First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce $56.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $46.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $226.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.60 million to $228.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $228.05 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $228.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBH traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

