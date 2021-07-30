First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Buy”

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $48.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

FRME traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.04. 99,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $22,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,118 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,019,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $8,359,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

