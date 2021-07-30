First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stake Decreased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $781,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,570 shares of company stock worth $11,657,700 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.73. 12,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

