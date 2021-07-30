First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%.

FFNW stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,293. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.