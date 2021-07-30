First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,900. The stock has a market cap of $235.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

