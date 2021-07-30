First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FACO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.47. First Acceptance has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.