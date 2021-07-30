Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.05. Finning International shares last traded at C$31.54, with a volume of 147,206 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTT. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.72. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 2.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,645,834.59.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

