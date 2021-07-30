Financial Review: The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) and Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB)

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) and Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

This table compares The Boston Beer and Mendocino Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Boston Beer $1.74 billion 4.99 $191.96 million $14.68 48.06 Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than Mendocino Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares The Boston Beer and Mendocino Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boston Beer 11.14% 22.41% 15.64% Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of The Boston Beer shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of The Boston Beer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The Boston Beer has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Boston Beer and Mendocino Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boston Beer 1 5 7 0 2.46 Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Boston Beer currently has a consensus price target of $1,111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.53%. Given The Boston Beer’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Boston Beer is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Summary

The Boston Beer beats Mendocino Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. It also sells in products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Mendocino Brewing

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.