Financial Contrast: Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mail.ru Group and Foxtons Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail.ru Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Foxtons Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Mail.ru Group and Foxtons Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail.ru Group -13.31% -3.40% -2.24% Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mail.ru Group and Foxtons Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail.ru Group $1.39 billion 3.61 -$288.71 million N/A N/A Foxtons Group $120.13 million 2.29 -$4.10 million ($0.02) -84.50

Foxtons Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mail.ru Group.

Risk and Volatility

Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foxtons Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Foxtons Group beats Mail.ru Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks. The company also develops mobile applications; operates ICQ, Mail.ru Agent, and TamTam instant messengers; and develops and publishes games for various platforms comprising mobile, PC, and consoles. In addition, it provides email for domain; Teambox, a cloud storage that enables companies to share documents, files, and archives; Icebox cloud object storage; Infra, a cloud service; Predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data. Further, the company offers Postmaster, a mailing list management service; Mediator, a service for editorial analytics; Webmaster; SEOsan, a monitoring system; Tarantool, a database management system; myTarget, an advertisement platform; myTracker mobile analytics platform; and MRG Digital Lab, an advertising services and technologies laboratory. Additionally, it develops media projects comprising News Mail.ru, Hi-Tech Mail.ru, Lady Mail.ru, Auto Mail.ru, Health Mail.Ru, Kids Mail.Ru, Cinema Mail.ru, Realty Mail.ru, Pets Mail.ru, All Pharmacies, Sport Mail.ru, and Hi-Chef Mail.ru. The company was formerly known as Digital Sky Technologies Limited and changed its name to Mail.ru Group Limited in October 2010. Mail.ru Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Mortgage Broking segment offers mortgage advisory and brokerage services. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

