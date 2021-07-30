Financial Comparison: Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) versus Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Korea Electric Power and Enel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 1 2 1 0 2.00 Enel 1 0 6 0 2.71

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Enel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power 3.43% 2.95% 1.02% Enel 3.93% 5.84% 1.53%

Risk and Volatility

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Korea Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Korea Electric Power pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Korea Electric Power has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Korea Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Enel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Enel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $49.67 billion 0.28 $1.59 billion $1.32 8.28 Enel $74.23 billion 1.30 $2.66 billion N/A N/A

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Korea Electric Power.

Summary

Enel beats Korea Electric Power on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total of 697 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 83,854 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 34,664 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 877 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 336,926 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 129,789 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,787,967 units of support with a total line length of 514,779 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers fly ashes recycling, utility plant maintenance and engineering, resources development, electric power information technology, facility maintenance, electric meter reading, security, information, and communication line leasing services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju-si, South Korea.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply. The firm also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions. The company was founded on December 6, 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

