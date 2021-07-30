Financial Analysis: Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) vs. Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and Compass Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39% Compass Minerals International -13.84% 18.27% 2.56%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Largo Resources and Compass Minerals International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Compass Minerals International 2 3 2 0 2.00

Largo Resources presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.95%. Compass Minerals International has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.13%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Compass Minerals International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Largo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Largo Resources and Compass Minerals International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 8.80 $6.76 million $0.11 150.55 Compass Minerals International $1.37 billion 1.71 $59.50 million $1.39 49.73

Compass Minerals International has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Compass Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats Largo Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products under the Protassium+ brand; and micronutrient products under the Wolf Trax and other brands. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

