Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.01. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 136,206 shares trading hands.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.96.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4659874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

