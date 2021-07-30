Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 631,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,827 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up 1.6% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

FREL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,932. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.