Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,402 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,293. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $83.51 and a 12-month high of $122.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.80.

