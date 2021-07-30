Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 656,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,781,000 after purchasing an additional 409,689 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.11. 19,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,507. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $33.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

