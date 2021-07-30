FB Financial Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $37.81. 137,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

