Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fathom were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth $613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 497.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.03 million and a PE ratio of -76.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.52. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other Fathom news, Director David C. Hood sold 4,043 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $136,329.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,147.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 21,753 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $690,222.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,940,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,654.

Fathom Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.