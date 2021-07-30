Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 185200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £51.06 million and a P/E ratio of -53.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.85.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

