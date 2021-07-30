Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $385.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $335.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $398.02.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $353.90 on Thursday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

