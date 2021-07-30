Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $385.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $335.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.34 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $398.02.
Shares of Facebook stock opened at $353.90 on Thursday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.
In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
