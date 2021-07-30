Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $420.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $414.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.02.

FB traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.96. 231,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.14. Facebook has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

