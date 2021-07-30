Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Announces Earnings Results

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%.

NASDAQ FB opened at $353.90 on Friday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.02.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.